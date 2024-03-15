Head-To-Head Analysis: United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) & The Competition

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Leisure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of shares of all “Leisure” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Leisure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% United Parks & Resorts Competitors 26.39% -98.72% -3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Parks & Resorts Competitors 72 479 1196 8 2.65

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. As a group, “Leisure” companies have a potential upside of 34.12%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $234.20 million 13.95 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $1.32 billion $35.45 million -606.26

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts peers beat United Parks & Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

