Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.35 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $587,328.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.