FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,917.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of DAUG opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

