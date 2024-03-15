FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.0 %

FJUL opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $449.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

