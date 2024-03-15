Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 53,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of FCX opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

