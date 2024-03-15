Financial Contrast: Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -14.28% -32.98% -22.56% Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and Helbiz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $580.62 million 1.46 -$68.87 million ($1.44) -10.75 Helbiz $15.54 million 0.00 -$71.97 million ($2.40) N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Helbiz

(Get Free Report)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.