Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of FIDU opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $889.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

