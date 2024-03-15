Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 7,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 1,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Entain Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.