Davis Commodities Limited’s (NASDAQ:DTCK) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 18th

Davis Commodities’ (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 18th. Davis Commodities had issued 1,087,500 shares in its IPO on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $4,350,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Davis Commodities’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

Shares of Davis Commodities stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Davis Commodities has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTCK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

