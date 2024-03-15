Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

CPIX stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.19. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

