Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.6 %

CBRL opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

