Contrasting Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Insmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -133.27% -91.12% Insmed -245.59% N/A -53.34%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leap Therapeutics and Insmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Insmed 0 0 10 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 542.05%. Insmed has a consensus price target of $45.10, indicating a potential upside of 71.42%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Insmed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Insmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 37.50 -$54.60 million ($5.72) -0.38 Insmed $305.21 million 12.80 -$749.57 million ($5.34) -4.93

Leap Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Insmed on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

