Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Graphic Packaging worth $33,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GPK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

