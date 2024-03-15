Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of IQVIA worth $34,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 573.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $254.26 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

