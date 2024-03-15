Canadian Natural Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 62,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,281% compared to the typical volume of 2,634 call options.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

CNQ opened at $73.64 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,099,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,823,859,000 after acquiring an additional 835,633 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,256 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,562,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,598 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,792,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,034,702,000 after acquiring an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

