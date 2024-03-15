BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as high as C$8.79. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 11,195 shares.

The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

BioSyent Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$99.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.37.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

