Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

