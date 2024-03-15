Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.