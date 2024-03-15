BBB Foods Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 20th (NYSE:TBBB)

BBB Foods’ (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 20th. BBB Foods had issued 33,660,589 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $589,060,308 based on an initial share price of $17.50. During BBB Foods’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TBBB. Bank of America assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Price Performance

About BBB Foods

TBBB opened at $21.76 on Friday. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.