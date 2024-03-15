Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Barings BDC worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BBDC
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.