Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.69.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a twelve month low of $96.58 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

