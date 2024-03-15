Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,187 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

