Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Aramark Stock Down 2.7 %

Aramark stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 112.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Aramark by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 451.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aramark by 34.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

