Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,287,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $3,616,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $110.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

