Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $19.17

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

