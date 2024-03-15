Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,181 shares of company stock worth $7,671,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

