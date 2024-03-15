Aeva Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 19th (NYSE:AEVA)

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 19th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

AEVA stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

