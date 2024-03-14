Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.29

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.29 and last traded at $143.17, with a volume of 259256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WAB. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $843,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,241. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

