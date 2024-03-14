Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,085 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.72% of Atlassian worth $371,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,309 shares of company stock valued at $64,682,071. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

