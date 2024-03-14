Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in February

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the February 14th total of 641,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Webuy Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBUY opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Webuy Global has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

About Webuy Global

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.