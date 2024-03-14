Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in February

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the February 14th total of 641,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Webuy Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBUY opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Webuy Global has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.
About Webuy Global
