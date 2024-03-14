VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

