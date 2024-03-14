VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,831 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,135 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

