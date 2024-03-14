VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.