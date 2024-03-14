VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $284.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

