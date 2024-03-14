Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) PT Lowered to GBX 140

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Monday.

Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.91 million, a P/E ratio of 328.75 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.51.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

