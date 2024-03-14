Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

