TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 217 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,669.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.49 ($2.90).

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

