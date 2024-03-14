TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 217 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,669.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.49 ($2.90).
About TP ICAP Group
