Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOT

Total Energy Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.