Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.26. Approximately 653,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,199,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TLRY
Tilray Brands Trading Up 0.4 %
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray Brands
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.