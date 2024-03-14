Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.26. Approximately 653,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,199,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.79.

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

