The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

