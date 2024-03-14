Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $105.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Industrial Properties

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.