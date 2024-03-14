Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 5,243 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWR opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

