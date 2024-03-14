Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

KMB stock opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

