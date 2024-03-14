Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 213 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

