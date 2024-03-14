Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 173 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.