Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 23,951 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.42%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

