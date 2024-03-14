StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
