StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

