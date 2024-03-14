STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08), reports. The company had revenue of C$195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.50 million.
STERIS’ Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Canada lowered shares of STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.
