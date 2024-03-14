SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.82 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

