Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Increases By 2,900.0%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AWKNF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

About Awakn Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.