Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Increases By 2,900.0%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of AWKNF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Awakn Life Sciences
